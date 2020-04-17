Sheriffs Say No To Democrat Governor’s Lockdown Orders: We Will Protect ‘Civil Liberties’

As thousands of Michigan residents gathered in protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s draconian and bizarrely inconsistent lockdown measures, four sheriffs from northern Michigan counties released a statement saying they will not be enforcing some of the Democrat’s orders, calling it an “overstepping” of executive authority.

Sheriffs Mike Borkovich, Ted Schendel, Ken Falk, and Kim Cole announced their decision Wednesday, telling the public that they take their oath to the U.S. Constitution seriously and consider themselves the “last line of defense in protecting your civil liberties.”

“We write today to inform the public for our respective counties of our opposition to some of Governor Whitmer’s executive orders,” the press release reads, as reported by Michigan Live.

“While we understand her desire to protect the public, we question some restrictions that she has imposed as overstepping her executive authority,” the sheriffs continued. “She has created a vague framework of emergency laws that only confuse Michigan citizens.”

Instead, the sheriffs "will deal with every case as an individual situation and apply common sense."

