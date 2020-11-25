Sheriffs not enforcing Newsom’s coronavirus curfew, won’t ‘make criminals’ of law-abiding citizens

A California sheriff says she will not enforce Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new coronavirus curfew, according to reports.

Newsom announced a number of measures on Thursday, including limited stay-at-home orders and overnight curfews for nonessential work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. every Saturday until Dec. 21.

Fresno Sheriff Margaret Mims, however, said she wouldn’t be penalizing residents who didn’t follow the curfew, FOX 26 reported.

“We’ve got a lot of things to do, including taking guns away from gang members, stopping narcotic trafficking, and saving children from internet predators,” Mims said during a video briefing Thursday afternoon.

“We’re not gonna make criminals of normally law-abiding citizens.”

The department will not set up any checkpoints or pull over people to verify their reason for being out past curfew, Mims added.

Other law enforcement agencies plan to take a similarly hands-off approach to the curfew. – READ MORE

