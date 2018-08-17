Sheriff Turned Dem Gov. Candidate Loses Gun and All Credibility on Gun Control

Former Dallas Country Sheriff Lupe Valdez, now the Democrat gubernatorial candidate for the state of Texas.

Valdez’s platform includes gun control measures such as universal background checks for gun purchasers. She also opposes open carry laws and was against allowing students and faculty to be armed while on college campuses in the Lone Star State.

But a weapon that Valdez got on loan from the sheriff’s office when she was in office could potentially have been “in the wrong hands” since at least December, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Valdez was issued the weapon in October 2011, the Star Telegram reported. She left office December to run for governor. According to the Star Telegram, “when she resigned from the sheriff’s department on Dec. 31, it was discovered that the Berretta had not been returned to the gun range.”

The gun, a 9mm Beretta, is the kind of weapon Lupez decries on the campaign trail.

Her opponent, Greg Abbott, the current governor of Texas, makes the credible argument that if she can’t keep track of her gun, she has no business in political office – READ MORE