Sheriff Scott Israel Last October: Nothing We Can Do To Stop Gunman Killing People, Great Carnage (VIDEO)

Sheriff Scott Israel in October 2017 on mass shootings: “If you have a lone wolf assassin that’s committed to commit great carnage and killing people, there’s really nothing you can do about it.” pic.twitter.com/Qo8deWrfzW — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 23, 2018

In October 2017, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said in response to the Las Vegas shooting that there is nothing that can be done to stop gunman who are “killing people” and committing “great carnage.”

Israel, who made the comments speaking to CBS News Miami, said, “If you have a lone wolf assassin that’s committed to commit great carnage and killing people, there’s really nothing you can do about it.”

Many consider the comments made by Israel to be highly disturbing, especially given the latest developments in the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students were murdered by a deranged and evil gunman while multiple police officers stood outside the building and did absolutely nothing. – READ MORE