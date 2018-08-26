Sheriff: ‘Multiple Fatalities’ After Shooting In Downtown Jacksonville

A “mass shooting” has taken place at a shopping center in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office, resulting in “multiple fatalities.”

“Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time,” the sheriff said in a tweet. “STAY AWAY.”

We are above scene at Jacksonville Landing. Largest police presence I’ve seen. 15 shot. At least 4 dead, according to my sources. pic.twitter.com/QqErG7PTiB — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 26, 2018

UPDATE VIDEO GRAPHIC:

Twitch livestream of Madden NFL tournament qualifier in Jacksonville broadcasts mass shooting, horrific aftermath https://t.co/kKcpNuGFRi pic.twitter.com/98FwkWMfOp — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 26, 2018

“The shooter was a gamer who was competing in the tournament and lost, according to Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski, one of the competitors. The shooter “targeted a few people” and shot at least five victims before killing himself.” https://t.co/rbU8MTPDkx — Tiffany Salameh ABC57 (@tiffanysalameh) August 26, 2018

Where was the security at this tournament? — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) August 26, 2018

“Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported,” the sheriff added. “One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect.”

The incident happened at The Jacksonville Landing, a shopping mall and live entertainment space in downtown.

The sheriff said SWAT teams are conducting searches of the area and asked people at the scene to remain hidden in place and call 911. READ MORE:

