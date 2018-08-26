    True Pundit

    Sheriff: ‘Multiple Fatalities’ After Shooting In Downtown Jacksonville

    Posted on
    A “mass shooting” has taken place at a shopping center in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office, resulting in “multiple fatalities.”

    “Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time,” the sheriff said in a tweet. “STAY AWAY.”

    “Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported,” the sheriff added. “One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect.”

    The incident happened at The Jacksonville Landing, a shopping mall and live entertainment space in downtown.

    The sheriff said SWAT teams are conducting searches of the area and asked people at the scene to remain hidden in place and call 911. READ MORE:

    The shooting happened at The Jacksonville Landing, a shopping mall and live entertainment space in downtown. No other information was immediately available.

