Sheriff Israel Breaks Promise, Tries to Keep Public From Seeing Video of Shooting

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is backing out on his promise to release footage of the Parkland shooting.

During a CNN town hall in the aftermath of the shooting, Israel vowed to make public footage captured from deputy Scot Peterson’s body camera during the Feb. 14 shooting.

Peterson, if you remember, was one of several officers who waited outside of the building while the shooter methodically gunned down 14 students and three faculty members.

However, Israel is now going back on that promise.

Israel claims that releasing the footage could potentially hinder the investigation and provide tactical information that could be misused if put in the wrong hands, according to the Miami Herald.

“First, Israel himself has said that the public needs to know this information,” the Miami Herald stated in a piece penned by its editorial staff. “He’s right, and he should accommodate the people on whose behalf he and his deputies work.”

The piece continues: “Instead, Israel refuses to release the recordings, arguing that they are exempt from the state’s public record laws. He says that they reveal security plans and are part of ongoing investigations.” – READ MORE

