Sheriff in Washington calls on locals to defy governor’s mask orders: ‘Don’t be a sheep’ (VIDEO)

A sheriff in Washington state is speaking out to urge locals to defy the liberal governor’s statewide face-mask orders, much to the Democrat governor’s dismay.

Governor Jay Inslee’s order that everyone must wear a face mask in public places went into effect on Friday, and anyone caught violating it will be hit with a misdemeanor that could result in up to 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine, according to The Blaze.

While speaking to a crowd in a church parking lot in Napavine, Lewis County Sheriff Robert Snaza fired back by urging local residents to defy Inslee’s order, telling them “don’t be a sheep.”

“In case you guys didn’t hear, Gov. Inslee in his infinite wisdom has decided after over a hundred and some odd days that we should all wear face masks — inside and out,” the sheriff said.

“Here’s what I say: Don’t be a sheep.” – READ MORE

