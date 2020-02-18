SHERIFF: Human traffickers recruiting kids on school computers during class

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is warning Michigan parents about predators grooming students for human trafficking, while kids are at school.

The sheriff told WNEM investigators are looking into multiple reports of adults attempting to lure students through online communications, using compliments, gifts and attention to draw them into off-school meet-ups.

“We have students from the ages of 12 to 18 groomed by people 22 to 59, just in the last week,” Swanson said.

“Hey, you’re beautiful and I want to meet you,” Swanson said, parroting the conversations. “I’d love to take you to dinner. If we meet, I can give you money.”

Swanson would not reveal schools involved in the incident or other information, but confirmed at least one student met up with a predator in Genesee County.

“These people have no good intent,” he said. “They’re there to do one thing and it’s to assault them and sexually abuse them.” – READ MORE

