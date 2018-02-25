Sheriff Grilled On Responsibility For ‘Red Flags’ — He Responds Saying He’s Been ‘Amazing’ Leader (VIDEO)

On Sunday, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper and was grilled on whether or not he would take responsibility for the numerous times “red flags” appeared, but no action was taken on the shooter before the tragedy happened.

Tapper asked Israel about a tip that was received in November about the shooter and he responded saying that a deputy involved has been placed on restricted duty and that they were looking into what happened.

“Deputies make mistakes, police officers make mistakes, we all make mistakes,” Israel said. “But it’s not the responsibility of the general or the president if you have a deserter.” – READ MORE

