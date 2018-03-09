Sheriff Clarke Has a Blunt Message for Kids Who Attacked Betsy DeVos at FL School

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is extremely unpopular among most on the left, largely due to the fact that her proposals for reforming our nation’s education system threaten the liberal status quo that has transformed many public schools into leftist indoctrination camps.

It was no surprise then that she received a decidedly less than warm welcome from some students at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — the site of the recent mass shooting that left 17 dead and nearly as many injured — when she visited the school on Wednesday.

The visit was closed to the press, but that didn’t stop some of the liberal media-adored students who have gained attention for demanding strict gun control, from taking to Twitter to speak out dismissively against her visit, according to the New York Daily News.

OK enough of this crap. These “kids” should be respectful and appreciative of anybody who takes time to visit with them. Now these “kids” have turned this political. We shouldn’t tolerate their rude and immature behavior any longer. Where are their manners https://t.co/z5zwdj0Xu4 — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 8, 2018

In response, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke took to Twitter himself to ask in his own blunt fashion where the student’s manners were and why they were so disrespectful. – READ MORE

