Sheriff Captain Ordered Law Enforcement to Set Up ‘Perimeter’ Instead of Confronting Florida Shooter

According to documents obtained by the Miami Herald, school resource office Scot Peterson was not the only member of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office who chose to wait outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as suspect Nikolas Cruz carried out his attack.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jan Jordan, who was the first to command the scene, gave the order for responding law enforcement to set up a perimeter instead of ordering them to enter the building.

Jordan’s order runs counter to nationally accepted procedure, which is to confront the shooter as soon as possible and set up a perimeter later. The tactic was changed after the Columbine High School mass shooting, where police officers at first waited outside. – READ MORE

