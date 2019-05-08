Sheriff: 2 Suspects In Custody Following School Shooting Outside Denver, 8 Injured

Two suspects are in custody following a school shooting outside Denver that left eight students injured Tuesday, officials said.

#stemshooting 7 possibly 8 students have been injured. Two shooters in custody. SWAT still clearing school. Students being bused to Northridge Rec Center. Parents please have patience with reunification process. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

The shooting happened at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a charter school that serves kids in grades K-12, The Associated Press reported. It is about 15 miles away from Denver.

“Two individuals walked into the STEM school, got deep inside the school and engaged students in two separate locations,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said during a press conference Tuesday.

The suspects, one adult and one juvenile, are believed to be students at the STEM school, Spurlock said.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said she was unsure if there were any casualties, according to the AP.

Some students were in critical conditions while some were in stable conditions, Spurlock said.

Lockouts were lifted and after-school activities were canceled throughout the district, according to Douglas County School District’s website.

Deputies heard shots right away as they responded around 1:50 p.m., the AP reported. The campus is close to a sheriff’s department substation.

It is unclear if students or staff were hurt.

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said his office was “monitoring the situation in real time.”

“The heart of all Colorado is with the victims & their families,” Polis tweeted.

We are making all of our public safety resources available to assist the Douglas County Sheriff's Department in their effort to secure the site and evacuate the students. We are monitoring the situation in real time. The heart of all Colorado is with the victims & their families. — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 7, 2019

Douglas County School District did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

