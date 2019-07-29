She went on Fox News to expose the conditions in West Baltimore, and now she’s under SIEGE from hackers, media, trolls

Republican strategist, Baltimore activist, and political commentator Kimberly Klacik is under siege Sunday after she shared video on Fox News Saturday morning showing the conditions in an area of Baltimore within Elijah Cummings’ congressional district.
The deplorable conditions she showed, and the segment’s framing – which characterized the state of Cummings district as far more unlivable and objectionable than those at border detention facilities against which Cummings recently raged — inspired the Trump tweet thread that has dominated the news ever since.
Despite Klacik being Baltimore-based, not to mention that she’s a woman of color, as the media would put it were she a Democrat, the left is going after her. So much for those woke sensibilities. – READ MORE