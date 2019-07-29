She went on Fox News to expose the conditions in West Baltimore, and now she’s under SIEGE from hackers, media, trolls

Republican strategist, Baltimore activist, and political commentator Kimberly Klacik is under siege Sunday after she shared video on Fox News Saturday morning showing the conditions in an area of Baltimore within Elijah Cummings’ congressional district.

The deplorable conditions she showed, and the segment’s framing – which characterized the state of Cummings district as far more unlivable and objectionable than those at border detention facilities against which Cummings recently raged — inspired the Trump tweet thread that has dominated the news ever since.

So I am receiving calls that reporters are working on a hit piece on me. It is truly disappointing. Residents asked if I could help get the trash removed. I filmed it, posted it. You would think people would be upset that their brothers & sisters are living in those conditions. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 27, 2019

Someone is trying hard to hack my social media accounts. If you don't think I would say it, or post it, there is a 100% chance I did not. pic.twitter.com/AoY2rN5LWr — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 28, 2019

Dear Hackers,



If you decide to photoshop a tweet/DM/photo of me, 3 things…



1) If you pretend I dislike Trump, make the tweet good, like use emojis 😎😈🤖

2) If you pretend I have a secret boyfriend, that's tough my husband is hot 😂

3) If it is a fake nude, enlarge my butt 😎 — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 28, 2019

Stressful 24 hours. I've received countless emails, calls & text claiming my "hit piece" is on the way. If this is the Left's attempt to silence me, it only makes me want to fight harder for what is right. Intimidating a black woman just for speaking out? Actual racism. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 28, 2019

Despite Klacik being Baltimore-based, not to mention that she’s a woman of color, as the media would put it were she a Democrat, the left is going after her. So much for those woke sensibilities. – READ MORE