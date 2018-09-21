‘She Denied It to Bill’s Victims’: Juanita Broaddrick Blasts Hillary Calling for ‘Due Process’ on Kavanaugh Accuser

Juanita Broaddrick, who alleged then-Arkansas Attorney General Bill Clinton raped her in 1978, blasted Hillary Clinton for hypocrisy in demanding due process for a woman who accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Broaddrick, a retired nursing home administrator from Van Buren, Ark., said that all accusers deserve to have their case adjudicated, and that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford should attend a hearing on Monday on her matter.

When asked about accusations against her husband, Clinton said on MSNBC that people “need to take each of these situations on their own merits,” and that there should be “due process for everyone involved.”

If you want the FBI to go back that far @HillaryClinton @MSNBC to investigate Ford’s allegations…. let’s investigate my RAPE allegations against Bill Clinton, too. Seems only fair. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 19, 2018

Broaddrick said Clinton was “asking for things she denied the victims of her husband.”

Broaddrick recalled how the former secretary of state met her a short time after the alleged rape.

“She grabbed ahold of my arm… and she says with this very angry look on her face… ‘do you understand everything that you do?’,” Broaddrick said. “At that moment, I felt she knew [about the alleged rape] and she was telling me to keep quiet.” – READ MORE

Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick says she was “sickened” by NBC’s interview of Clinton in which the network only asked the former president about his consensual affair with Monica Lewinsky in the context of the current #MeToo era.

“I can’t believe there is not a reporter out there,” Broaddrick told Breitbart News in an interview. “I mean, this person had a perfect opportunity today to ask Bill Clinton about the allegations of sexual assault and rape.”

“Why doesn’t NBC have me on to discuss the rape? Of course, they are the same network that held my 1999 interview until after the impeachment hearing.”

In today’s interview, NBC News’ Craig Melvin grilled Clinton about whether he would have dealt with the Monica Lewinsky affair differently in light of the #MeToo movement.

Entirely unmentioned were the numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations against Clinton, including those from Broaddrick, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey and former reporter Leslie Millwee.

Clinton utilized the interview to suggest that his critics are “omitting facts” to group him together with other men accused during the #MeToo campaign.

“A lot of the facts have been omitted to make the story work,” he claimed. “I think partly because they’re frustrated that they got all these serious allegations against the current occupant of the Oval Office and his voters don’t seem to care.”

READ MORE: