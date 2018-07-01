True Pundit

Shaun King Learns the Hard Way Not To Spread Lies About Dana Loesch

Shaun King tweeted “The NRA’s @DLoesch has absolutely called for journalists to be beaten to death” Friday morning, following a shooting at an Annapolis newsroom that left five dead the prior day.

The full video provides additional context making it clear that Loesch was referring to President Donald Trump rhetorically destroying the biased media during his 2016 presidential campaign.

King later tried comparing the conservative commentator to a mass killer, saying “this man literally said the exact same thing” in reference to the Annapolis shooter.

She defended herself by saying, “King is nothing except malicious and false accusations. Shame on you for using a tragedy to smear others.” – READ MORE

'A noted Black Lives Matter activist misleadingly accused NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch of calling for journalists to be beaten to death.'

