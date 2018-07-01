Shaun King Learns the Hard Way Not To Spread Lies About Dana Loesch

Shaun King tweeted “The NRA’s @DLoesch has absolutely called for journalists to be beaten to death” Friday morning, following a shooting at an Annapolis newsroom that left five dead the prior day.

1. Let's be clear here. The NRA's @DLoesch has absolutely called for journalists to be beaten to death. She denies it, but the record is clear. It's just that she's so flippant with such violent threats that she has perhaps lost touch with what she has said. pic.twitter.com/QrEWRXLs0h — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 29, 2018

The full video provides additional context making it clear that Loesch was referring to President Donald Trump rhetorically destroying the biased media during his 2016 presidential campaign.

King later tried comparing the conservative commentator to a mass killer, saying “this man literally said the exact same thing” in reference to the Annapolis shooter.

And you don’t get to exploit the tragedy of a psycho-stalker who took his obsession with a woman out on an innocent newspaper staff out on me over a rhetorical phrase used several years ago. But your a scam artist and scam is what you do @ShaunKing . — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2018

She defended herself by saying, “King is nothing except malicious and false accusations. Shame on you for using a tragedy to smear others.” – READ MORE

