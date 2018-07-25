‘Shark Tank’ Star: Ignore Media’s Trump Hysteria, Look at ‘Remarkable’ Things He’s Actually Done

Kevin O’Leary, noted investor and one of the stars of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” says when you cut through all of the noise surrounding Trump’s presidency, he’s doing some “remarkable” things to help businesses, specifically the cutting of regulations.

“I would say on a policy basis, I’m going to have to give it an 8 1/2 out of 10 so far,” O’Leary told Hill.TV’s Buck Sexton of the Trump administration’s performance to date.

“The reduction of regulations has been remarkable in how it has accelerated small business,” he said. “These things are quietly being changed, and I really — I credit the administration for doing this. They’re making it easier to run a small business in pretty well every state I’m involved in. So that’s working.”

In an Op-Ed O’Leary penned for The Hill.com, he heaped more praise on the administration and said the markets are very confident in the president’s economic plans.

Part of that confidence, O’Leary said, is based on looking at the facts of what Trump is doing in terms of fundamental business policies, not the emotions social issues generate.

“Trump is like no president before him: not good, not bad, but different,” O’Leary wrote. “Want to manage through the turmoil? Here is a better strategy. Ignore the noise and watch the policy.” – READ MORE

Economist Stephen Moore made it clear on CNN Friday that the economy is booming under President Donald Trump and its his leadership Americans have to thank for record unemployment and surging wages.

Moore’s comments came after Trump criticized the Federal Reserve for continuing to increase interest rates.

On Thursday, Trump said he was “not thrilled” by the Fed’s actions. By Friday, Trump blasted the Fed for “taking away” America’s “big competitive edge” with China and the European Union.

“When it comes to the economy, you’ve got 4.5 percent growth, you’ve got the lowest unemployment rate in virtually 30, 40 years, you’ve got low inflation,” Moore explained.- READ MORE

Newly released statistics reinforce the notion that the U.S. economy has responded positively to the presidency of Donald Trump as the current administration enters its 18th month in office.

According to statistics from Fox News Research, the number of Americans who are currently working part-time jobs because their hours were cut back at work or because they couldn’t find a full-time job has dropped by over one million since June 2016, during former President Barack Obama’s presidency.

Americans working part time because hours were cut back or they couldn’t find a full-time job:

•June 2010: 8.6M

•June 2011: 8.4M

•June 2012: 8.1M

•June 2013: 8.1M

•June 2014: 7.4M

•June 2015: 6.4M

•June 2016: 5.8M

•June 2017: 5.3M

•June 2018: 4.7M (lowest since Dec 2007) — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) July 15, 2018

Unemployment currently is hovering around 4% after going as low as 3.8% in May after 223,000 jobs were added to the economy, and record-low unemployment levels have been hit in 2018 for the Hispanic and black communities. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1