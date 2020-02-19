Shares His ‘Everlasting Gratitude’ to POTUS After Sentence Commuted, Says He Is a ‘Trumpocrat’ (VIDEO)

After President Donald Trump commuted his sentence, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) shared his “everlasting gratitude.”

Speaking to reporters after he was released from prison, Blagojevich thanked Trump for commuting his sentence while noting that the president is a Republican and he was a Democratic governor.

“I express our most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump for doing what he did. He didn’t have to do this. He’s a Republican president. I was a Democratic governor, and my fellow Democrats don’t treat him very good.” – READ MORE

