Shapiro Takes on Maher Over Lack of ‘Civility’ in US, ‘This Stuff Pre-Existed Donald Trump (VIDEO)

As he discussed America’s tense political climate along with liberal TV host Bill Maher, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro scoffed at the idea that the Trump campaign injected incivility into political behavior.

The two appeared Friday night on Maher’s HBO “Real Time” program. Maher said President Donald Trump’s comments about a host of foes, from the media to James Comey have coarsened political dialog.

Shapiro, the editor of The Daily Wire, countered that liberals rant about bad behavior only “when it comes to Donald Trump.”

“It came from the vice president when he was saying that Mitt Romney, the cleanest person ever, OK, was the guy who was gonna ‘put y’all back in chains,’” Shapiro said. Vice President Joe Biden made the comment during the 2012 campaign, as reported by CNN. – READ MORE

