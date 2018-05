Shapiro: ‘Blue Wave’ Looks Like It’s Barely Going to Be a Ripple (VIDEO)

Many pundits are predicting a “blue wave” in this November’s midterms, with Democrats possibly gaining a majority in the House and the Senate.

Those predictions, however, might be a little premature, according to Ben Shapiro.

On “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, Shapiro pointed out that Democrats’ lead in the generic ballot has shrunk from approximately 13 points to just three. – READ MORE

