Shapiro: AOC trying to explain economics is like ‘a badger trying to explain calculus’

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. for her recent remarks on the ills of the capitalist system during an event commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“AOC trying to explain economics … is sort of like watching a badger trying to explain calculus,” Shapiro said on “The Ben Shapiro Show,” Tuesday.

During the Monday event, Ocasio-Cortez attacked billionaires for “taking a billion dollars” “off the backs” of their employees, who she said were “undocumented people,” “black and brown people being paid under a living wage” and “single mothers.”

AOC on why successful businessmen don’t deserve their wealth: “You didn’t make those widgets! You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern day slave wages, and in some cases real modern-day slavery; you made that money off the backs of undocumented people …” pic.twitter.com/Y2w3nSfezo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

"No one ever makes a billion dollars. You take a billion dollars," Ocasio-Cortez said during a discussion with author Ta-Nehisi Coates. "I'm not here to villainize and to say billionaires are inherently morally corrupt. … It's to say that this system that we live in, life in capitalism always ends in billionaires."