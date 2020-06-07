Shannon Sharpe demands Drew Brees retire after he criticizes national anthem kneelers: ‘I will never respect the man’

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is furious with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and is even calling for him to retire due to the fact that he dared to say that he does not agree with those who kneel during the national anthem.

Fox News reported that Sharpe let loose on Brees on Thursday, calling his apology “meaningless” and saying that he has lost his respect forever.

“He issued an apology, Skip , but it’s meaningless because the guys know he spoke his heart the very first time around,” Sharpe said during the Fox Sports 1 show. “I don’t know what Drew’s going to do, but he probably should just go ahead and retire now. He will never be the same.”

Sharpe, who played in the NFL for 14 years, went on to add that Brees’ teammates “will never look at him the same because he spoke his heart.”

“It wasn’t what he said, it was how he said it,” he continued. “He was defiant. I will never respect the man.” This came after Brees told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday that he will never agree with players kneeling during the national anthem because he comes from a military family. – READ MORE

