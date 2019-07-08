‘Shameful’: Nikki Haley Torches Rashida Tlaib for Voting Against Border Aid Bill and Complaining About Crisis

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blasted freshman firebrand Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) as “shameful” for complaining about the ongoing border crisis after voting against an emergency aid bill.

In a tweet published Sunday, Haley — who also served as the governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 — went after Tlaib after she defended voting against a $4.6 billion emergency funding bill for the border, calling out the Michigan Democrat for complaining “every chance she gets” about the crisis at the southern border and claiming that she does not “really want a solution.”

Unreal that Rep. Tlaib complains every chance she gets about the situation on the border yet when given the opportunity to add $4.6 Billion in aid you vote against it?? Shameful.#YouDontReallyWantASolution https://t.co/3jiYlMzqru — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 7, 2019

“Unreal that Rep. Tlaib complains every chance she gets about the situation on the border yet when given the opportunity to add $4.6 Billion in aid you vote against it?? Shameful,” wrote Haley, adding “#YouDon’tReallyWantASolution.” – read more