‘Shall Never Be Infringed’: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Law Banning Government From Closing Places Of Worship

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law Tuesday banning the government from closing places of worship in Texas.

Texas’s HB1239 prohibits “any elected or appointed officer, employee, or agent of the state” from closing a “building or grounds where religious activities are conducted.” The newly signed law follows an executive order Abbott issued last year that shut down Texas, including houses of worship.

Abbott later reversed his order and allowed houses of worship to open in April 2020, deeming them essential.

“I just signed a law that prohibits any government agency or public official from issuing an order that closes places of worship,” Abbott tweeted Tuesday. “The First Amendment right to freedom of religion shall never be infringed.”

