Sexual Assault Allegation Made Against Biden a ‘Closed Issue’ for Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) does not believe it is necessary to continue to discuss the sexual assault allegation made against former Vice President Joe Biden (D).

MSNBC’s Ari Melber asked Pelosi on Tuesday if she viewed the matter as a “closed issue.”

“Well it is for me,” Pelosi said. “I have said I am proud to support Joe Biden for president. I believe him when he says it didn’t happen.”

Pelosi doubled down on her support of Biden, reiterating she is not willing to address this issue again.

“I’m not going to answer this question again. I will just say I have every confidence that Joe Biden will be a great president of the United States,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE

