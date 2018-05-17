Sexist Trump Breaks Another Glass Ceiling For Women In Government

Gina Haspel, the nominee to run the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), is all but confirmed after winning over the support of three key Senate Democrats — Sen. Mark Warner (VA), Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (ND) and Sen. Bill Nelson (FL) — on Tuesday night.

As highlighted by the Washington Examiner’s Andy Keiser, Haspel is immensely qualified for the position. She served in the CIA for 33 years, first joining in 1985. Haspel was a standout in her position at the Directorate of Operations and transferred to the Counterterrorism Center on September 11, 2001. (Talk about a high-pressure first day.) Quickly moving up the ranks, Haspel earned “several honors including the George H.W. Bush Award for Excellence in Counterterrorism, the Donovan Award, the Intelligence Medal of Merit, and the Presidential Rank Award,” writes Keiser.

And she happens to be a woman. Haspel, nominated by President Donald Trump, will be the first woman ever to lead the CIA.

Now, first things first: few women are a fan of President Trump’s alleged affairs and demeaning language used to describe women — myself included. And it’s totally fair game and arguably necessary to call out such behavior.

But where is this “Handmaid’s Tale” fantasy I keep hearing about from feminists? When it comes to Trump running the federal government, there have been a grand total of zero rollbacks to women’s rights. (Note to feminists: killing babies in the womb is not “women’s healthcare,” you ghouls.) On the contrary, Trump has broken more “glass ceilings” for women than Hillary Clinton could dream of.- READ MORE

