Sex Victim Advocates Slam Clinton Foundation & John Podesta For Taking Cash from Dem Bundler Facing Sexual Assault Probe

Victim advocates are slamming Harvard University, the Clinton Foundation and John Podesta’s think-tank for their silence over an ongoing investigation by New Jersey prosecutors for the brutal sexual assault that a woman alleges was committed by their donor, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.

Wyss, who contributes millions to many high-profile liberal causes, is a financial donor to Harvard, the Clinton Foundation and Podesta’s Center for American Progress. Last fall, prosecutors in Morris Township, New Jersey, opened an investigation into an alleged brutal 2011 sexual assault of Jacqueline Long, then an employee of Wyss’ foundation.

No charges have been filed, but prosecutors did not respond to a DCNF inquiry in the last week about progress in the case.

In the 2016 election, Wyss also was the architect for a liberal $100 million “Democracy Program,” which sought to create a “surge of registration” to win future elections, according to a memo obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The billionaire has never become a U.S. citizen and remains a citizen of Switzerland.

Harvard accepted two Wyss gifts of $125 million each — in 2009 and 2013 — totaling $250 million.

The Center for American Progress, founded by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential chairman John Podesta, also has a close relationship with the Swiss billionaire, whose net worth is estimated by Bloomberg at $6.85 billion. Podesta awarded Wyss a board seat at CAP, which he still enjoys today.

Over the years, CAP received at least $4 million in funds from Wyss. Podesta also served on the board of Wyss’s HJW Foundation from 2009 to 2013, according to his White House financial disclosure form. In 2012, before he joined the Obama White House as a “counselor to the president,” Podesta also revealed in his form he personally accepted $87,000 for delivering unspecified “consultation” services to Wyss and his foundation.

