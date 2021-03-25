Sex Trafficking Victim Sues Facebook for Enabling Predators

A sex trafficking victim has revealed how a predator used Facebook to lure her away from her family when she was just 15 years old. The woman is now suing Facebook, alleging that the social media giant fails to stop sex trafficking on its platform.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, a 24-year-old woman — who asked to remain anonymous — revealed how ten years ago a sex trafficker sent her a Facebook friend request, promising her a modeling job, only to rape her and then sell her for sex, according to a report by Daily Mail.

The woman recalled receiving a friend request from someone who she thought was her age, but was really a sex trafficker in disguise, using a fake account.

“I wanted to have all my friends on Facebook,” she said.

The predator ended up grooming the then-15-year-old over Facebook by telling her that she was beautiful, and offered to pay her $2,000 a week to work as a model.

“He waited until I got into an argument with my mother,” the woman recalled. “And I just wanted to go. So I was feeling like the best option was to go make $2,000 being a model.”

The sex trafficker then picked her up at her home, and drove her to a hotel to have what she thought was going to be a photoshoot. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --