Sex offender’s sentence delayed so he can finish college

A Canadian man who was accused of sexually exploiting a 13-year-old girl was allowed back in school after a judge moved to delay his sentence so he could finish his college courses.

Connor Neurauter, 21, a University of Calgary student, pleaded guilty in November to “one count of sexual interference with a minor,” the Toronto Star reported. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, two years of probation and must register as a sex offender.

Neurauter began serving his sentence Jan. 4 but a judge is allowing him to serve his remaining time after he finishes his spring semester at the university, the Toronto Star reported.

When Neurauter was 18-years-old, he requested photos from a 13-year-old girl and the two had a short relationship. The teenager alleged Neurauter “choked her before giving her a bra as a present,” the BBC reported. Neurauter threatened to show the nude photos of her to her family if she did not keep quiet about the relationship. The girl was not named due to a publication ban. – READ MORE

Almost immediately after Donald Trump was elected as president in November of 2016, some of the more radical elements of the leftist state of California started talking about secession.

The more Americans learn about California, though, they might be more willing to show the state to the door.

Case in point was a vote by the California Board of Education in November to revise textbook materials to include explicit references to the sex lives of historical figures – even for children as young as fourth grade.

According to the reliably liberal Time magazine, the vote was a “milestone” that capped a six-year struggle to include gay and lesbian contributions to the history of the United States.

“Several Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) books didn’t meet California reviewers’ requests for explicit references,” the American Spectator noted. “The publisher’s middle-school text failed to sexualize historical figures Emily Dickinson, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Walt Whitman, and James Buchanan, for example. “

Hard as it might be to believe, a board of education in the United States is not just tolerating textbook discussion of the sexual lives of historical figures – but actually requiring it. – READ MORE