Sex cult partied on Richard Branson’s private island

The Sun has discovered that Nxivm cult members held wild parties and seminars on Sir Richard Branson’s private Caribbean island, Necker.

Former Nxivm publicist Frank Parlato said: “I was told the reason they staged the seminars on Necker was they hoped to recruit Branson into the organization.”

“Branson would have been the biggest score they ever had — a billionaire businessman.”

Several group members, including co-founder Nancy Salzman, visited Necker for two seminars in 2007 and 2010. The cult’s leader, Keith Raniere, did not attend either trip.

At least one of the visits is said to have been paid for by billionaire heiress and Nxivm follower Sara Bronfman, whose late father, businessman Edgar Bronfman Sr., knew Branson. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1