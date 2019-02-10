 

Several mumps cases confirmed at Texas ICE facility, health officials say

Health officials on Saturday confirmed seven mumps cases at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Houston.

The Houston Health Department said in a press release that the cases involved seven adults who were detained during their infectious period — meaning there was no evidence that anyone outside the facility was infected.

“Since these individuals were isolated inside the facility during the period they were infectious, we do not anticipate these cases posing a threat to the community,” said Dr. David Persse, Houston’s local health authority and EMS medical director

Health officials are working with the ICE facility to control the transmission of the disease and provide on-site treatment.

The Houston Health Department describes mumps as a “vaccine-preventable contagious disease caused by a virus.”- READ MORE

