Several media outlets change headlines after first noting Democrats blocked small business relief

Numerous media outlets changed their initial headlines Thursday after reporting that Democrats blocked GOP-led efforts to provide further small business relief during the coronavirus pandemic, reinforcing the belief held by many conservatives that mainstream news is often geared toward providing cover for the political left.

CNN, NBC News, Politico, and the New York Times all changed their initial headlines and scrubbed away blame on Democrats, while CNBC (in contrast) kept its headline that reads, “Senate adjourns until Monday after Democrats block McConnell’s bid to add $250 billion in small business aid.”

I’m pretty sure the Daily Caller updating our headlines like this if Republicans were to block a coronavirus relief would not be met with a positive reaction from liberal political media pic.twitter.com/F3cI6OB04q — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 9, 2020

Becket Adams of the Washington Examiner assembled a collection of many of the changes, noting in a commentary piece that CNN changed its headline from “Democrats block GOP-led funding boost for small business aid program” to “Senate at stalemate over more COVID-19 aid after Republicans and Democrats block competing proposals.”

The Daily Caller reported that CNN’s headline “was edited within an hour to be less critical” of Democrats. – READ MORE

