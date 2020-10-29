Several Major Business Groups Urge Patience In Election That May Take ‘Days Or Even Weeks’ To Decide

Multiple major business groups have called for the public to remain patient about the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, as the results are likely to not be immediately available.

The Business Roundtable, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and half a dozen other business leaders released a joint statement Tuesday, urging citizens to remain composed amid a presidential election that could take “days or even weeks” to decide.

“The strength of our nation’s democracy depends on the integrity and fairness of our elections,” the business groups wrote. “We urge Americans to exercise their right to vote.”

“This election, tens of millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail, and it may be days or even weeks until the outcome is settled,” the organizations continued.

“Even under normal circumstances, it can take time to finalize results. We urge all Americans to support the process set out in our federal and state laws and to remain confident in our country’s long tradition of peaceful and fair elections.”

Broad-Based Coalition of Business Leaders' Statement on the 2020 Election.

The groups also wrote that they were looking forward to a “strong and safe economic recovery” despite the pitfalls of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Regardless of the election outcome, we look forward to working with the Administration and the new Congress to ensure a strong and safe economic recovery while working to build long-term prosperity for all Americans,” the joint statement read.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by a little over seven points, according to a Wednesday morning Real Clear Politics polling aggregation.