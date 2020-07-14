Seven rioters who reportedly used mortars, high intensity lasers against officers arrested and charged in Portland

Federal prosecutors have charged seven rioters for their alleged roles in violent protests that took place outside the Mark O. Hatfield courthouse in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend.

According to a news release published by the Department of Justice Tuesday, some of the rioters had weapons such as a riot shield, a machete, a knife, mace, and components for a pipe bomb on them at the time of their arrest.

7 people arrested, facing charges after attacking fed law officers protecting courthouse via “aerial fireworks including mortars; high intensity lasers targeting officers’ eyes; thrown rocks, bottles, and balloons filled with paint from demonstrators.”https://t.co/dBGrMabZ1N — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) July 7, 2020

Officers attempting to protect the courthouse were allegedly targeted by rioters who “used aerial fireworks including mortars, high intensity lasers targeting officers’ eyes” as well as rocks, bottles, and paint balloons against them. – READ MORE

