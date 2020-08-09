Seth Rogen: I’m ‘Actively Trying To Make Less Things Starring White People’

In an interview published Monday, vocal anti-Trump actor and producer Seth Rogen said he is actively working to create fewer projects that star white people, responding to a question concerning the apparent lack of racial diversity in Hollywood.

“One of the biggest conversations of the last couple years, at least in Hollywood, has been around inclusion riders and the general efforts to bring more diversity to the movies we see, both behind and in front of the camera,” Entrainment Weekly said to Rogen. “As a famous white guy in the industry, what do you feel like your role in that can be?”

“I mean, personally, I think I am just actively trying to make less things starring white people,” Rogen answered. “And if I’m succeeding or I’m not, I’m very much looking to have a far more diverse group of writers and directors and actors that we generally work with, because that group is not incredibly diverse, you know?”