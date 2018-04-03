Seth Rogen Claims He Knew About Trump’s Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels 10 Years Ago

Seth Rogen isn’t losing his mind over Donald Trump’s alleged affair with a porn star.

The comedian shocked the world Monday after he revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that he might have known about former porn star Stormy Daniels’ alleged affair with Trump a long time ago.

He told DeGeneres that he worked with her while filming both “Knocked Up” and “The 40-Year Old Virgin,” and during those projects, she didn’t exactly keep the details about her alleged affair with Trump to herself.

"I've known Stormy Daniels a long time," Rogen said. "And I'll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around 10 years ago. At the time, when you ask a porn star who they've been sleeping with and the answer was Donald Trump, it was, like, the least surprising thing that she could've said. And so, yeah, she had mentioned it. Again it wasn't — at the time — wasn't that surprising and then, as his campaign rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did. So, it didn't really occur to me even that it would come out or that anyone would care about it, but then when I saw it, I was like, 'Oh, yeah, Stormy told us all about that.'"

