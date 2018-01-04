Seth Meyers Gives Hints At Political Jokes For Sunday’s Golden Globes

Seth Meyers admitted that Hollywood has its own “internal politics” to talk about right now, but he still won’t be shying away from Donald Trump at the upcoming Golden Globes.

Meyers is set to host Sunday’s awards and teased what he plans on doing during his opening monologue in an interview published by People Magazine on Tuesday. While politics has become an increasingly hot topic in Hollywood since Trump took office, Meyers said he plans to talk mostly about the sexual misconduct issue plaguing their industry.

“With the monologue, as far as talking about anything in the news right now, it seems like this year more than ever Hollywood has its own internal politics that obviously deserve to be talked about,” Meyers said. “Going into it our focus is far more on the worlds that make these films and less on anything that’s happening in Washington.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *