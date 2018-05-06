Seth MacFarlane Says Only Comedians Have a More Valid Opinion on Performances — It Backfires Big Time

With Michelle Wolf’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner performance causing controversy over her jokes about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, many comedians came to Wolf’s defense.

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane went as far as to say comedians have more valid opinions on stand-up performances since it’s their craft:

If you eat corn but don’t know how to grow it, your opinion regarding the skill is less valid than that of a farmer. If you watch standup but don’t perform it, your opinion regarding the craft is less valid than that of a comedian. So listen hard to what Jeff Ross has to say: https://t.co/UuYQZzWKx9 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 2, 2018

So by this logic, you would say that anyone who has fired a gun has a much more valid opinion on gun control as compared to someone who has not ever fired a gun. Correct? — Jeff Schroeffel (@capdc) May 2, 2018

So I guess you won’t be offering up anymore opinions on guns & healthcare. https://t.co/bt9YbWJOEQ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2018

While certainly an opinion on opinions, MacFarlane probably didn’t think how his logic would then backfire on subjects like firearms and gun control – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1