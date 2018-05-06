True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Seth MacFarlane Says Only Comedians Have a More Valid Opinion on Performances — It Backfires Big Time

Posted on by
Share:

With Michelle Wolf’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner performance causing controversy over her jokes about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, many comedians came to Wolf’s defense.

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane went as far as to say comedians have more valid opinions on stand-up performances since it’s their craft:

While certainly an opinion on opinions, MacFarlane probably didn’t think how his logic would then backfire on subjects like firearms and gun control – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Seth MacFarlane Says Only Comedians Have a More Valid Opinion on Performances — It Backfires Big Time
Seth MacFarlane Says Only Comedians Have a More Valid Opinion on Performances — It Backfires Big Time

"So you own an AR?"

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: