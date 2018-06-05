Entertainment Politics
Seth MacFarlane On SCOTUS Cake Ruling: Just Like Not Seating Black People
The 7-2 decision on Monday did little to buttress the cause of religious liberty except to say that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission acted too harshly against a Christian baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a homosexual couple on religious grounds. The ruling essentially states that so long as governments violate people’s religious liberty with a friendly face, then they might be able to do so.
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 4, 2018
“It’s a shorter walk than we think, particularly today, from ‘I won’t bake them a cake because they’re gay’ to ‘I won’t seat him here because he’s black,'” wrote MacFarlane on Twitter.
MacFarlane then said that “those who balk at that comparison” should remember that “religion was deployed to justify far worse treatment not so very long ago.”
MacFarlane says this while fully supporting the Democratic Party, whose pro-abortion agenda has killed 60 million unborn children in just under 50 years. – READ MORE
Even though the U.S. Supreme Court handed a narrow victory to religious liberty in the ruling on Monday, essentially kicking the can down the road, leftists like Seth MacFarlane say the court has enabled future Christian businesses to enact their own Jim Crow laws.