Seth MacFarlane On SCOTUS Cake Ruling: Just Like Not Seating Black People

“It’s a shorter walk than we think, particularly today, from ‘I won’t bake them a cake because they’re gay’ to ‘I won’t seat him here because he’s black,'” wrote MacFarlane on Twitter.

MacFarlane then said that “those who balk at that comparison” should remember that “religion was deployed to justify far worse treatment not so very long ago.”

MacFarlane says this while fully supporting the Democratic Party, whose pro-abortion agenda has killed 60 million unborn children in just under 50 years. – READ MORE