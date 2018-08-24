Sessions Slams Chinese Nationals with 43-Count Indictment for Trafficking Fentanyl

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is charging two Chinese citizens for manufacturing and trafficking fentanyl into the U.S. linked to two fatal overdoses in Ohio.

Sessions announced the 43-count indictment Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio, which accuses 43-year-old Fujing Zheng and his father, 62-year-old Guanghua Zheng, of operating an international network trafficking synthetic opioids and 250 other drugs into 25 countries and 37 U.S. states, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The pair, based in Shanghai, China, operate the Zheng drug trafficking organization, which officials say has “shipped deadly fentanyl analogues and other drugs around the globe for a decade.”

“Fentanyl and its analogues are the number one killer drug in America today, and most of them come from China,” Sessions said Wednesday.

“That’s why the Department of Justice under President Donald Trump has taken historic new steps against the threat of Chinese fentanyl.”- READ MORE

The Mexican Army Seized Approximately 2,700 Pounds Of Illicit Drugs In Two Separate Security Operations Over The Past Weekend In The Tourist Municipality Of Ensenada, Baja California.

The first operation took place late Friday, August 17, when soldiers secured a Cessna plane with approximately 470 kilograms of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in a remote area known as the San Fernando Canyon, according to local reports.

Personnel of the II Military Region were dispatched to search for an aircraft spotted in the area when they came upon an abandoned white Cessna.

In the second operation, the Army seized 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds) of various drugs hidden off a dirt road on August 18. The cache consisted of methamphetamine, fentanyl in powder and pill forms, and marijuana, according to local media.. – READ MORE