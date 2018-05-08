Sessions says all illegal border crossers will be prosecuted; children may be separated from parents

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday that the Department of Homeland Security will refer anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally from Mexico to the Justice Department for prosecution.

“If you cross the border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It’s that simple,” Sessions said. “If you smuggle illegal aliens across our border, then we will prosecute you. If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child may be separated from you as required by law.”

Sessions’ so-called “zero tolerance policy” raises the possibility that immigration authorities could separate parents from their children whenever a family is apprehended attempting to cross the border. The Wall Street Journal, citing the Department of Health and Human Services, reported earlier Monday that 700 children had been separated from their families since October of last year.

The attorney general added that making false statements to an immigration officer, filing a fraudulent asylum claim or helping others do so would be prosecuted as felonies.

“We’re here to send a message to the world that we are not going to let the country be overwhelmed,” Sessions said. “People are not going to caravan or otherwise stampede our border. We need legality and integrity in our immigration system.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1