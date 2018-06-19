Sessions on separating families: If we build a wall and pass legislation, we won’t have these ‘terrible choices’ (VIDEO)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday that if Congress passes legislation to build a wall on the Mexican border, the Trump administration wouldn’t need its “zero tolerance” border policy that has resulted in the separation of parents from their children.

“President Trump has said this cannot continue. We do not want to separate parents from their children,” Sessions told the National Sheriffs’ Association annual conference on Monday.

“If we build the wall, if we pass legislation to end the lawlessness, we won’t face these terrible choices.”

WATCH: AG Sessions' full remarks on Trump admin. policy of separating migrant families at US border. pic.twitter.com/u6Z6Jb9Kiq — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 18, 2018

The administration is embroiled in a growing controversy and political crisis over the policy, which has been panned by figures in both parties. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1