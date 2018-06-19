True Pundit

Sessions on separating families: If we build a wall and pass legislation, we won’t have these ‘terrible choices’ (VIDEO)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday that if Congress passes legislation to build a wall on the Mexican border, the Trump administration wouldn’t need its “zero tolerance” border policy that has resulted in the separation of parents from their children.

President Trump has said this cannot continue. We do not want to separate parents from their children,” Sessions told the National Sheriffs’ Association annual conference on Monday.

“If we build the wall, if we pass legislation to end the lawlessness, we won’t face these terrible choices.”

The administration is embroiled in a growing controversy and political crisis over the policy, which has been panned by figures in both parties. – READ MORE

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday that if Congress passes legislation to build a wall on the Mexican border, the Trump administration wouldn't need its "zero tolerance" border policy that has resulted in the separation of parents from their children.

