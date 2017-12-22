Sessions officially orders DOJ review after report Obama administration gave Hezbollah a pass

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is launching a review of a law enforcement initiative called Project Cassandra after an investigative report was published this week claiming the Obama administration gave a free pass to Hezbollah’s drug-trafficking and money-laundering operations to help ensure the Iran nuclear deal would stay on track.

The Justice Department said in a statement to Fox News that Sessions on Friday directed a review “to evaluate allegations that certain matters were not properly prosecuted and to ensure all matters are appropriately handled.”

“While I am hopeful that there were no barriers constructed by the last administration to allowing DEA agents to fully bring all appropriate cases under Project Cassandra, this is a significant issue for the protection of Americans,” Sessions said in a written statement. “We will review these matters and give full support to investigations of violent drug trafficking organizations.”

Attorney General Sessions Reiterates Support of DEA Efforts to Investigate Hezbollah's Drug Trafficking and Related Activities and Orders Review of Prior DEA Investigations https://t.co/QlZxKV0yhh — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) December 22, 2017

According to a bombshell exposé in Politico on Sunday, an elaborate campaign led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, known as Project Cassandra, targeted the Lebanese militant group’s criminal activities. – READ MORE

