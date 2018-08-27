Sessions Must ‘Step Up to the Plate’ or ‘Get Out of the Way,’ Issa Says

Attorney General Jeff Sessions “has to step up to the plate and do his job” and give congressional investigators the documents they’ve requested or “get out of the way,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) warned on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News.

“When Jeff Sessions was a senator, he certainly would have said, ‘I want the information,’” said Issa (pictured above), a member of the House Committee on the Judiciary and former chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“Now he needs to be on the other side saying Congress has an absolute right, the American people have a right. And he needs to lead that or get out of the way. And when I say get out of the way, somebody has to replace him that will do it if he won’t,” Issa added.

Sessions, the first senator to endorse President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential bid, stunned the president in March 2017 — just one month after being sworn in as attorney general — when he recused himself from overseeing the investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Sessions recusal left Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint special counsel Robert Mueller to helm the probe in May 2017. – READ MORE

President Trump continued his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessionson Saturday, accusing the former senator of not understanding “what is happening” at the Justice Department under his watch.

“Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position,” the president tweeted.

Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

.@LindseyGrahamSC “Every President deserves an Attorney General they have confidence in. I believe every President has a right to their Cabinet, these are not lifetime appointments. You serve at the pleasure of the President.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

In a pair of tweets Saturday morning, the president wrote that Sessions was allowing Robert Mueller to have a “field day” at the Justice Department after the attorney general’s decision last year to recuse himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign.- READ MORE