Sessions: FBI’s Handling Of The Dossier ‘Will Be Investigated’ (VIDEO)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Sunday that the Department of Justice is investigating whether the FBI submitted accurate information about the infamous Steele dossier in order to obtain a surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

“Are you, sir, investigating the fact that the FBI used the dossier to get a wiretap against Trump associates and they did not tell the FISA court that the Democrats and Hillary Clinton paid for the dossier?” Maria Bartiromo, the host of Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” asked Sessions.

“Let me tell you, every FISA warrant based on facts submitted to that court have to be accurate,” he replied. – READ MORE

