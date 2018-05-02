Sessions’ DOJ Drops The Hammer On Caravan — 11 Members Charged For Illegal Entry

The Department of Justice has charged 11 members of the Central American caravan coming the United States, according to a new report.

CNN reported Monday, “The Department of Justice has filed complaints against 11 individuals believed to be members of the Central American migrant caravan, accusing them of illegally entering the United States.”

The report indicates that 10 members face misdemeanor charges for entering the country illegal, while one other faces a possible felony charge for re-entering the country after already being deported. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1