Sessions defends decision to recuse himself from Russian probe

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Saturday defended his decision to recuse himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — a decision for which he has repeatedly been criticized for by President Trump.

Sessions addressed the issue in response to a question after a speech at a Federalist Society event at Georgetown University. When asked whether it was “a mistake” to recuse himself in March 2017, Sessions smiled and shifted uncomfortably before saying: “No, I don’t.”

“No, I think that’s what I had to do,” he added.

The former Alabama senator told the audience that regulations state that if someone participates in a campaign, then they can’t investigate that campaign, and he called that “pretty reasonable.”

“I was chairman of the National Security Committee of the Trump campaign and participated in it. So I didn’t feel like it was, that’s what I was advised, by the professionals, career people in the department and I felt like I had to recuse myself,” he said. – READ MORE

