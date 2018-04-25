Sessions declines to recuse himself from Cohen probe

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has decided he will not recuse himself from the probe into President Trump‘s personal attorney Michael Cohen but will think about taking a step back from some questions tied to the investigation, Bloomberg reports.

Sessions’s involvement in the Cohen probe will allow him access to briefings on the status of the investigation being led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and to voice his opinion on certain decisions made by prosecutors, according to the report.

The attorney general’s reported decision to not recuse himself from the Cohen probe is in contrast to his decision involving federal probes into alleged meddling in the 2016 by Russia. – READ MORE

