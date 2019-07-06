‘Seriously, Joe?’: Scalise Torches Biden After 2020 Dem Says Russia Meddling ‘Didn’t’ Happen ‘on My Watch’

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is clocking 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden after he downplayed any Russian meddling in the election under his or former President Barack Obama’s watch.

Biden promised during a CNN interview aired on Friday that Russian election interference “wouldn’t have, and it didn’t” happen “on my watch, on Barack’s watch,” as IJR Red reported.

After Special Counsel Robert Mueller released his final report of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, the Obama administration came under fire for “completely the ball on Russia’s interference in the 2016 campaign.”

Russian interference in America’s elections happened on Obama and Biden’s watch. That’s irrefutable. Even CBS News admitted Obama knew about Russian meddling. https://t.co/ZykkTtKm7g — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 6, 2019

As The New York Times previously reported, the Obama Administration knew about the Russian meddling but didn’t announce it sooner in fear of being “perceived as taking sides in the election,” former Secretary of Homeland security Jeh Johnson told the NYT. – READ MORE