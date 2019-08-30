Serial Loser Donny Deutsch’s MSNBC Show Canceled After Just 13 Episodes

MSNBC’s abrupt cancellation of Saturday Night Politics marks Donny Deutsch’s fifth consecutive cancellation in a row.

The far-left and frequently unmoored Deutsch launched Saturday Night Politics in May and already MSNBC has had enough. After just 13 episodes, the left-wing cable news channel decided the August 17 episode would the last.

Deutsch commented on the humiliating cancellation with his usual dishonesty: “With summer coming to a close, so does my season run on MSNBC w/ @SNPonMSNBC,” Deutsch tweeted. “I’m beyond grateful for all of your help in making it @MSNBC ’s highest rated Saturday night program EVER!”

How’s that for spin…? Deutsch is trying to make it sound as though the show was only supposed to run for 13 weeks and that it was a ratings bonanza!

Being MSNBC’s highest rated Saturday night show is kinda like being the highest rated anything on CNN. In other words, it’s a meaningless number. – READ MORE