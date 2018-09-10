Serena Williams fined $17,000 for violations during US Open final

Serena Williams was fined $17,000 for three code violations during Saturday’s U.S. Open final that caused the tennis player to be penalized a game when she criticized the chair umpire for a controversial call and labeled him a “thief.”

The tournament referee’s office announced Sunday it docked Williams $10,000 for “verbal abuse” of chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching and $3,000 for breaking her racket.

The money comes out of her prize money of $1.85 million as the runner-up. Williams suffered a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka, who became the tournament's first female Japanese champion. Williams was going for her 24th Grand Slam title.

Japanese newcomer Naomi Osaka defeated legendary tennis pro, Serena Williams, in a shocking end to a US Open that seemed tailor-made for a Williams comeback.

But Serena Williams isn’t quietly accepting her defeat. In a series of comments made both during and after the match Saturday night, Williams accused professional tennis of rampant sexism and blamed a line judge, who called her out for receiving coaching from the sidelines, for discriminating against her because she is female.

During the match, according to CNN, line judge Carlos Ramos handed Williams a series of code violations for receiving hand signals and coaching from the sidelines. Williams’ coach later admitted to catching Williams’ attention, but not until after Serena Williams earned other penalties for smashing her racket in frustration and for hurling “verbal abuse” at the referee.

In the press conference that followed, Williams tried to play off her loss as the result of abject sexism on the part of both Ramos and professional tennis, suggesting that tennis lionizes players like John McEnroe — the "bad boy" of tennis who earned scorn for his on-court behavior — and claimed she was "fighting for women's rights," not just for herself but for Osaka, who out-played her.